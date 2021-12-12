Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,664 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

