Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $799.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

