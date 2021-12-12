Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $378,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

