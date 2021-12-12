Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after buying an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $133,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ opened at $8.78 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

