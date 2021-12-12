Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.