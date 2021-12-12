Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 25,000 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.36 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.67%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.