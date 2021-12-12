Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $244,000 Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Katapult as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000.

Get Katapult alerts:

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KPLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.