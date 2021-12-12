Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,865 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harmonic by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Harmonic by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 441,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.20, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

