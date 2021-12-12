Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.04% of Harvard Bioscience worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.00 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $285.67 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.