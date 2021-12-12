HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

