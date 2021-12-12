HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.97.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
