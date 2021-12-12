Head-To-Head Contrast: Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tate & Lyle and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 2 2 0 2.50 Oatly Group 1 6 13 0 2.60

Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 128.58%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $3.67 billion 1.11 $331.00 million N/A N/A Oatly Group $421.35 million 11.94 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32%

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink. The Primary Products segment offers high volume food and industrial products for customers in the North American market. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.