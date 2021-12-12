Head to Head Survey: Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) & Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

39.8% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 10.93 -$49.91 million ($3.43) -1.70

Adagio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics -397.64% -69.97% -28.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adagio Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Adagio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.98%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 383.96%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Adagio Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.