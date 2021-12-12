Head to Head Survey: CURE Pharmaceutical (CURR) and Its Peers

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: CURR) is one of 904 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CURE Pharmaceutical to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get CURE Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURE Pharmaceutical -406.75% -135.40% -61.95% CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURE Pharmaceutical’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CURE Pharmaceutical $2.05 million -$30.62 million -0.63 CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.06

CURE Pharmaceutical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical. CURE Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CURE Pharmaceutical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors 5246 19307 41563 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 87.49%. Given CURE Pharmaceutical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CURE Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CURE Pharmaceutical peers beat CURE Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments. The Cure Operations segment include development and manufacture of pharmaceutical and wellness products. The Sera Labs Operations segment comprises selling of wellness products through direct to consumer and wholesale channels. The company was founded by Robert Steven Davidson on May 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.