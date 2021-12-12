Head-To-Head Survey: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) vs. Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold -2.28% 6.57% 5.11%

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Alamos Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold $748.10 million 3.75 $144.20 million ($0.06) -119.15

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Theta Gold Mines and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 98.14%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

