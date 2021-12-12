Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.14

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 3573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,949 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Health Catalyst by 17.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Health Catalyst by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

