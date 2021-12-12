Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 20th

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

HLIO opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

