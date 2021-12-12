Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for 2.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $180.09 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.10 and its 200 day moving average is $249.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.