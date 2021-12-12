Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys 510 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

