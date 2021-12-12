Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 115.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,236.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,389.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,304.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 244.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,747.56.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

