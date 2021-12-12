Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Shares of URI stock opened at $347.81 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

