Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $553,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $185.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.