Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $553,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $185.61.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.