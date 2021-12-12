HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC set a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.23. 2,940,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,474. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.26. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.