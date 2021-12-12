HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,251 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLF. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

HTLF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

