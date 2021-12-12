HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,778 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.65.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

