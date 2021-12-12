HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.