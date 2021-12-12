Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.83.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $74.95 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

