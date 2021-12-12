Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,024,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in Altice USA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,713,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altice USA by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

