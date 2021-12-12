Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 82.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 73.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.47 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.