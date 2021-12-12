Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.