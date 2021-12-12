Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 856,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,606,000 after purchasing an additional 313,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after buying an additional 277,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00.

