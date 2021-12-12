Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.