Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.16 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

