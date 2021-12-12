HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

