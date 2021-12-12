HighTower Trust Services LTA Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

