HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $261,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,231,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,753.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

