Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.