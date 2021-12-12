Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,662. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.