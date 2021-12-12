Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.