Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 638,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 131,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.