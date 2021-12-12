Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $793,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

