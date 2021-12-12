Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $422,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

