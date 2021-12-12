Humanscape Price Hits $0.32 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Humanscape has a market cap of $230.51 million and $6.64 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.