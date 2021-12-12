HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $505.19

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.19 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 499 ($6.62). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.78), with a volume of 163,193 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 506.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

