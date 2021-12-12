I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $53.42 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

