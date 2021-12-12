ICC (ICCH) and The Competition Critical Review

ICC (NASDAQ: ICCH) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ICC to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC Competitors 674 2985 2666 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given ICC’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million $3.53 million 7.91 ICC Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.63

ICC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% ICC Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Summary

ICC rivals beat ICC on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

