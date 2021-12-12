Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 1% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00005749 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $53,573.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.08106852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,739.79 or 0.99982137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,600 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.