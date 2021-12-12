ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,771.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $158,271.60 and $75,771.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,899,346 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

