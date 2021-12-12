imbrex (REX) Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

