Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of IMVT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

