Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 95 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chubb by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $191.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.10 and a 200 day moving average of $177.57. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

